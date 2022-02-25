Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ecovyst updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Ecovyst stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 17,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,934. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Ecovyst has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECVT. TheStreet cut shares of Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecovyst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.22.

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $3,796,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 155,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 81,138 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at $1,073,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

