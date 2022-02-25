Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 348,460 Shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 348,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $446,028.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 1,600 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,600.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 47,141 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,141.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 75,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,399 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $2,399.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 11,200 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $11,088.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 6,845 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $6,776.55.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 19,400 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $20,370.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 8,235 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $8,399.70.

On Friday, January 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 22,529 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $23,204.87.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 9,494 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $9,683.88.

Shares of ServiceSource International stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $123.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.87.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceSource International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 2,174.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,289 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ServiceSource International in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,346,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,145 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,760,000 after acquiring an additional 452,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceSource International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,302,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,102,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.