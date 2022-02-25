Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) PT Raised to €58.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €56.00 ($63.64) to €58.00 ($65.91) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Edenred from €53.50 ($60.80) to €51.50 ($58.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

EDNMY opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.11. Edenred has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

