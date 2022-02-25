Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Edison International updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.400-$4.700 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.40-4.70 EPS.

EIX stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.16. 1,859,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Edison International has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Edison International by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

