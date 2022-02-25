Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Announces Earnings Results

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ EDIT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.20. 20,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,686. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average of $37.66. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.03. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $73.03.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 258.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Editas Medicine by 123.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 20,332 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 806.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 52,183 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.92.

About Editas Medicine (Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.