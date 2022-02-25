EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EDP – Energias de Portugal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.31.

EDPFY stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.65. The company had a trading volume of 67,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.48. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $62.84.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

