Einsteinium Trading Down 20.6% Over Last Week (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $4.67 million and $24,852.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.77 or 0.00269665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014980 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001208 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000561 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,370,242 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

