Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $29,336.00

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. Electrify.Asia has a total market cap of $407,759.10 and $29,336.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

