Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NYSE ELMD opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $104.11 million, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.65. Electromed has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $13.85.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

