Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
NYSE ELMD opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $104.11 million, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.65. Electromed has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $13.85.
Electromed Company Profile (Get Rating)
