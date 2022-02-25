Elizabeth Summers Purchases 4,500 Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Stock

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$467,179.44.

Elizabeth Summers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Superior Plus alerts:

On Tuesday, November 30th, Elizabeth Summers acquired 1,500 shares of Superior Plus stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,250.00.

TSE SPB opened at C$11.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28. Superior Plus Corp. has a 52 week low of C$10.80 and a 52 week high of C$16.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.83.

About Superior Plus (Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.