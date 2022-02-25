ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.19

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.19 and last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 79945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.2724 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

