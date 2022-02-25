Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) will report $2.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.55. Encore Capital Group reported earnings per share of $2.97 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $9.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.97 to $11.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Encore Capital Group.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.60 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on ECPG shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock traded down $4.34 on Thursday, hitting $66.18. The company had a trading volume of 813,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.37. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day moving average of $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

In other news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $614,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,097 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.