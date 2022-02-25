Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.60 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Encore Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

ECPG traded down $4.34 on Thursday, reaching $66.18. The company had a trading volume of 813,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,320. Encore Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.82 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day moving average is $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

ECPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other Encore Capital Group news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,699 shares of company stock worth $5,155,097. 2.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECPG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 395.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 162,838 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 82,115 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

