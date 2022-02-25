Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.64.

EDVMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$45.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Endeavour Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

EDVMF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.50. 61,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,947. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of $18.11 and a twelve month high of $28.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.