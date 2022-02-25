Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.72

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$29.72 and traded as high as C$32.87. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at C$32.60, with a volume of 973,057 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EDV. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2,500.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$904.18.

The stock has a market cap of C$8.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.74.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,117,951.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total transaction of C$13,743,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,548,900.70.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

