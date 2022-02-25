Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energous had a negative return on equity of 91.96% and a negative net margin of 6,357.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

WATT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.11. 28,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. Energous has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $6.19.

In other news, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 84,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $92,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 74,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $80,676.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,958 shares of company stock worth $253,458 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Energous by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 31,081 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Energous by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Energous during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Energous by 2,038.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33,147 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Energous by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 29,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Energous Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

