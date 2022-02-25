Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.