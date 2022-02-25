ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €16.80 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.80 ($19.09) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($18.75) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.70) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.11 ($17.17).

Shares of ENI opened at €13.36 ($15.18) on Thursday. ENI has a 52-week low of €8.95 ($10.17) and a 52-week high of €13.83 ($15.72). The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.01. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion and a PE ratio of 33.23.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

