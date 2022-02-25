Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $322-$325 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.99 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

ENV traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.70. 664,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,372. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $85.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Envestnet had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ENV. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.80.

In other Envestnet news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Envestnet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Envestnet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Envestnet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Envestnet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

