Envista (NYSE:NVST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists; Equipment & Consumables segment develops, manufactures and markets dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software and other visualization/magnification systems; handpieces and associated consumables; treatment units and other dental practice equipment; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements and infection prevention products. Envista Holdings Corporation is based in Brea, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $47.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.48. Envista has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $49.92.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $377,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $287,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,222 shares of company stock worth $4,251,512. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Envista by 0.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Envista by 3.1% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Envista by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Envista by 357.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

