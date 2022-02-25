EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,726 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 100.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $122.12 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $116.25 and a twelve month high of $144.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

