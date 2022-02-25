EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,599 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 134.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $90.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $85.87 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

