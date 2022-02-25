EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $444,000 Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $98.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.40 and a 200-day moving average of $107.84. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

