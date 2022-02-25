EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $352,000 in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,097,597 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of American Airlines Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth about $8,512,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth about $106,947,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth about $96,313,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 107.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock worth $82,901,000 after buying an additional 2,026,013 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $375,529,000 after buying an additional 1,999,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

AAL opened at $16.96 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.64.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.86) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AAL. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.46.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

