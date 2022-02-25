EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $388,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 277,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MBS ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $11,012,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $1,625,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9,937.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,979,000 after purchasing an additional 731,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,826,000 after purchasing an additional 328,490 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,952,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,595,000 after purchasing an additional 154,915 shares during the period.
Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $103.81 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $103.60 and a 12 month high of $109.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.23.
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MBS ETF (MBB)
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.