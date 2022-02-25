EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $388,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 277,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares MBS ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $11,012,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $1,625,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9,937.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,979,000 after purchasing an additional 731,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,826,000 after purchasing an additional 328,490 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,952,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,595,000 after purchasing an additional 154,915 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $103.81 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $103.60 and a 12 month high of $109.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.23.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

