Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQNR. Barclays lifted their target price on Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Bernstein Bank lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.15.

Shares of EQNR stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,874,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,616. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,367,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,635,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,665,000 after purchasing an additional 50,548 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 8.2% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.5% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 65,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

