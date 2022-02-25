Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%.

EQX traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 221,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,413. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $9.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 112,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 328.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 398,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 305,455 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 237,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Equinox Gold by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 21,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EQX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

