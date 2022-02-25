Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $11.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.81 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$12.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.66 billion.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RY. TD Securities boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.76 to C$152.07 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$147.43.

RY stock opened at C$137.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$141.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$133.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$108.15 and a 1-year high of C$149.60. The stock has a market cap of C$196.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.44.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.68, for a total transaction of C$577,611.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$832,061.39. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.65, for a total value of C$57,226.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at C$188,111.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,962 shares of company stock worth $1,268,461.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

