Ernest S. Rady Acquires 3,471 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $121,137.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:AAT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.89. The company had a trading volume of 295,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,591. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 74.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.59. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 2.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,092,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 289.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,847,000 after buying an additional 491,842 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in American Assets Trust by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,507,000 after buying an additional 448,565 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,638,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,725,000 after buying an additional 378,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in American Assets Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

