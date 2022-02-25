Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.56) Per Share (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Esperion Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.56) for the year.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.89) earnings per share.
Shares of ESPR opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $32.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,386,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,931,000 after buying an additional 3,111,903 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,208,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000,000. Meditor Group Ltd grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 4,468,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $12,579,000.
About Esperion Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.
