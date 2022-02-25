Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37), reports. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 76.18% and a negative return on equity of 47.00%. The business had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Esports Entertainment Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
GMBL stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $24.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.67. The company has a market cap of $27.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Several research firms have issued reports on GMBL. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.
About Esports Entertainment Group (Get Rating)
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL)
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.