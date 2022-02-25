Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37), reports. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 76.18% and a negative return on equity of 47.00%. The company had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. Esports Entertainment Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:GMBL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,867. Esports Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GMBL shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 372.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 280,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 221,364 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 411.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,811 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

