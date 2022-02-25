ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ESSA Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ESSA stock opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03. The firm has a market cap of $185.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.41. ESSA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $18.30.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 24.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 63,250 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 105.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 111,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESSA Bancorp (Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.