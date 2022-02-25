Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Issues Earnings Results

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.65. 2,316,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,968. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $41.11 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.27 and its 200 day moving average is $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.64%.

Separately, Barclays raised Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 371,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $713,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $366,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

