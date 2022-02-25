ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,556 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.29% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $15,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 209,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 78,517 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,172,000. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 109,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after buying an additional 20,002 shares during the last quarter.

IPAY stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $73.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.34.

