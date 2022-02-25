Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Given New €13.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €14.00 ($15.91) to €13.00 ($14.77) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

EUTLF stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. Eutelsat Communications has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

