Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.13% of Evergy worth $19,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evergy by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in Evergy by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Evergy by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy stock opened at $60.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.03 and its 200-day moving average is $65.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.87 and a 1 year high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 6,290 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.55 per share, for a total transaction of $424,889.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 61,921 shares of company stock worth $4,105,768. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

