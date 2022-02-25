Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.430-$3.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Evergy also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.43-$3.63 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $60.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy has a one year low of $52.87 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 59.95%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In related news, Director C John Wilder bought 7,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.05 per share, with a total value of $457,701.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 61,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,105,768 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Evergy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Evergy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

