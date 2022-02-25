Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ES. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE:ES opened at $79.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.40. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $92.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.62.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $5,723,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 803,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,685,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.