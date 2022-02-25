EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. EVERTEC updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.470-$2.560 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.47-$2.56 EPS.

NYSE EVTC traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $39.98. 3,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.97. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in EVERTEC by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in EVERTEC by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

