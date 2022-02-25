Evo Acquisition (NASDAQ:EVOJU) Shares Up 0.9%

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU – Get Rating) was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 1,703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVOJU. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Evo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Evo Acquisition by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Evo Acquisition by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 635,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 32,719 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Evo Acquisition by 18.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 81,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

