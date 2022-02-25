Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Receives $52.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Experian from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Experian from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Experian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

OTCMKTS:EXPGY traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,793. Experian has a 12-month low of $31.51 and a 12-month high of $49.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%.

About Experian

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

