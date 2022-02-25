Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $491.08

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $491.08 and traded as low as $469.00. Fairfax Financial shares last traded at $480.02, with a volume of 7,979 shares changing hands.

FRFHF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$810.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $721.25.

The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $10.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.18%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

