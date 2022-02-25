FAR (OTCMKTS:FARYF) Trading 6.3% Higher

FAR Limited (OTCMKTS:FARYF – Get Rating) traded up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 940 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 12,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58.

FAR Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and development company, with assets in West Africa, East Africa and Australia. Its portfolio includes Senegal and Guinea-Bissau in West Africa; and Kenya in East Africa. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

