Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $15.01, but opened at $19.50. Farfetch shares last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 272,272 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.53) EPS.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Several analysts have commented on FTCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Farfetch from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter worth about $12,232,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 992,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after purchasing an additional 264,231 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 3.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17.

Farfetch Company Profile (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.