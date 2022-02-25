Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 141.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 136.7% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Fastenal by 150.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.79. The company had a trading volume of 116,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.56 and a 200 day moving average of $56.98. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

