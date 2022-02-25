Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Trading 5.6% Higher

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90. 511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 790,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54.
About Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH)
Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fathom Digital Manufacturing (FATH)
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom Digital Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.