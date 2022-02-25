Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Trading 5.6% Higher

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90. 511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 790,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH)

Altimar Acquisition Corp II entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation.

