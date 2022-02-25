Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) PT Lowered to €53.00

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from €57.00 ($64.77) to €53.00 ($60.23) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Faurecia S.E. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Faurecia S.E. stock opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. Faurecia S.E. has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.77.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following business segments: Faurecia Automotive Seating, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, Faurecia Interior Systems and Faurecia Automotive Exteriors. The Faurecia Automotive Seating segment involves in the design of vehicle seats, manufacture of seating frames and adjustment mechanisms, and assembly of complete seating units.

