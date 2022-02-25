FBN Securities Cuts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $300.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at FBN Securities from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. FBN Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 37.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.37.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of ZS stock traded down $45.56 on Friday, reaching $217.82. The company had a trading volume of 410,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of -98.92 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Zscaler has a one year low of $157.03 and a one year high of $376.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $273.93 and its 200 day moving average is $287.03.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,267 shares of company stock worth $15,448,302. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Zscaler by 48.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.