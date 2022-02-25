Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

FRRVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ferrovial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRVY opened at $25.96 on Friday. Ferrovial has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $32.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.56.

About Ferrovial (Get Rating)

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.